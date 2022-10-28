Will empower the neglected if voted to power: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that if the Congress comes to power in Karnataka the party will strive to empower the neglected communities and bring them into the mainstream of society. Speaking at the Vishwakarma Jayanthi celebrations at HD Kote, the former chief minister said, “Caste system has created inequality in the society, which has further contributed to inequality socially, economically and even politically.”

The Badami MLA said that it is the responsibility of the government to empower the neglected and the oppressed. “Only then can we see equality,” he said and added that the Congress will return to power in 2023 and strive to empower the neglected communities. He said children should not stick to their family jobs.

“Once my father told a village elder that he wants me (Siddaramaiah) to study law. The village elder asked my dad why should a shepherd study law? If I had listened to his words, I would have not completed my law nor would I have become a minister and a CM. Similarly, everyone should select a profession of their choice,” he added. Siddaramaiah announced that he would work to strengthen the Vishwarkarma community if the Congress comes to power.

“During my tenure as CM, we had set aside Rs 25 crore for the Vishwakarma Development Board. The successive governments should have increased the grants. Now, there is a demand to get ST tag for the community. There is a need to conduct a study in this regard,” Siddaramaiah added. Meanwhile, Vishwakarma community leaders urged Siddaramaiah to get a land sanction for them to construct a community hall.

