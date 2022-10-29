1.5 crore people sing Kannada songs in one voice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru and the high seas off Malpe coast in Udupi, Kannada pride reverberated across the world with about 1.5 crore people singing six classic Kannada songs, including the state anthem at the same time at 11 am (IST).

As part of the ‘Koti Kantha Gayana’ programme on Friday — a precursor to the Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1 — citizens, government officials, politicians, students and eminent people gathered at various places within and outside the country to sing together in Kannada. Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said programmes were held at 10,000 locations in 50 countries, including 27 states in India.

Adorned in state flag colours - yellow and red - they sang songs including ‘Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu’, ‘Baarisu Kannada Dindimava’, ‘Hachevu Kannadada Deepa’ and ‘Vishwa Vinuthana Vidya Chetana’, besides the state anthem.

‘Koti Kanta Gayana’, a golden day for K’taka: Bommai

At many places, family members of government staffers were also invited to join the event, with some taking an oath that they will use Kannada in their office work and will introduce the language to those who are not familiar with it.

In some places, songs were being played in the background. Special teams of musicians were called at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office in Bengaluru. Over 1,000 officers and staffers attended the programme. Similarly, over 2,000 people gathered at the Bengaluru city police commissioner’s office on Mahaveer Jain Road (Infantry Road). Crowds gathered at the KSRTC office and Bengaluru University Jnanabharathi campus as well. Over 3,000 staffers of Bannerghatta Biological Park and students from various government schools participated in an event held at the zoo premises at 11 am.

In Udupi, over 100 fishing boats sailed far out into the sea off the Malpe coast as they took part in the event with enthusiasm. In Dakshina Kannada, an event was held at Panambur Beach as people sang the Kannada songs on cruise and fishing boats. These songs were sung in villages and towns across the state. Even those travelling on flights took part in the programme.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that through the ‘Koti Kanta Gayana’, great respect was shown to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, and the state government is determined to build a bright future for Karnataka and Kannada.

Speaking to reporters after launching the event at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Bommai termed it a golden day for the state of Karnataka. He said this could be a world record.

