FMCG cluster will usher in development: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) cluster that is being set up in Hubballi-Dharwad will be a model of development in South India and will attract an investment of Rs 1,200 crore and provide employment to lakhs of people, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking at the investors’ meeting for the Fast Moving Consumer Goods cluster in Hubballi on Friday. “It’s not important how much we are investing, but how many people have been given employment. Countries that have a strong workforce do not suffer from poverty,” he said. Four places in the state, including Dharwad, will be given the status of Special Investment Regions. “The draft is ready and necessary permission will be taken in the cabinet meeting. Karnataka is ahead in many sectors. About 400 of the 500 R&D companies are located in the state. We are all set to bring amendments to the R&D Policy.” Bommai said that 100 acres will be earmarked in Hubballi-Dharwad to give a boost for startups. “In North Karnataka, the youth should get employment besides education,and they need skill-based training to achieve that. Industries are required to boost employment. Soon the hurdles will be cleared for new and doubling of railway lines.We can reach Bengaluru from Hubballi in four hours,” the chief minister said.Sixteen companies from different parts of India signed MoUs for investing in the Fast Moving ConsumerGoods Cluster in Hubballi-Dharwad.