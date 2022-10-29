HDK seeks probe into Bengaluru police inspector Nandish’s death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said Minister for Municipal Administration MTB Nagaraj’s remarks expose the “cash-for-posting” scam in Karnataka. Taking to social media to slam the government over the death of a police inspector, HL Nandish, in Bengaluru, he said, “What is the reason behind KR Puram police inspector death? The government has shown the courage to tell the truth.

A minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government has revealed it.” Kumaraswamy tweeted a 19-second video clip in which the minister is purportedly talking to a senior police officer during his visit to Nandish’s house. Nandish was suspended on charges of alleged dereliction of duty and he died of cardiac arrest later.

Kumaraswamy said, “Nagaraj’s remarks that the officer would have been under stress as he would have paid Rs 70-80 lakh for posting holds a mirror to the state of affairs. The chief minister and home minister should clarify it and also order a high-level probe.”

He said the morale of the police force has been affected as senior officers hailing from North India are “acting like agents of the party high command” and treating their subordinates as servants. When contacted, Minister MTB Nagaraj told TNIE that he had never made any remarks about “cash-for-posting”.

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said Minister for Municipal Administration MTB Nagaraj’s remarks expose the “cash-for-posting” scam in Karnataka. Taking to social media to slam the government over the death of a police inspector, HL Nandish, in Bengaluru, he said, “What is the reason behind KR Puram police inspector death? The government has shown the courage to tell the truth. A minister in the Basavaraj Bommai government has revealed it.” Kumaraswamy tweeted a 19-second video clip in which the minister is purportedly talking to a senior police officer during his visit to Nandish’s house. Nandish was suspended on charges of alleged dereliction of duty and he died of cardiac arrest later. Kumaraswamy said, “Nagaraj’s remarks that the officer would have been under stress as he would have paid Rs 70-80 lakh for posting holds a mirror to the state of affairs. The chief minister and home minister should clarify it and also order a high-level probe.” He said the morale of the police force has been affected as senior officers hailing from North India are “acting like agents of the party high command” and treating their subordinates as servants. When contacted, Minister MTB Nagaraj told TNIE that he had never made any remarks about “cash-for-posting”.