Karnataka: People from several constituencies inviting me, in dilemma to choose, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that he will decide on the constituency he will be contesting from in the upcoming Assembly elections by the end of November. He also said that party workers from several constituencies are inviting him to contest.

Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Saturday that he has to take a call in a month. “The people of the Badami constituency elected me in the last election. They are prevailing upon me to contest from the constituency yet again."

"The people of Kolar, Koppal, Hunsur, Chamarajnagar and Varuna are also asking me to choose their constituency. People of Kolar are prevailing upon me to contest from there. I will gather the opinion of the party workers and take a call,” he added.

When asked about the remarks of BJP leaders that Siddaramaiah is struggling to find a constituency to contest, Siddaramaiah hit back saying that the saffron party leaders’ definition changes when it comes to PM Narendra Modi who contested the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi even though he hails from Gujarat.

“BJP leaders lack clarity over all issues. People from several constituencies are inviting me but I am in a dilemma to choose a constituency," Siddaramaiah said.

"Why did Modi contest from Varanasi? BJP leaders define such issues when it comes to Modi. They have a problem when I contest from a different constituency. They have no problem when Modi contests from a different constituency,” he said.

