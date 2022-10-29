Karnataka to get five new airports in next 18 months: Nirani

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani has said that Karnataka will have five new operational airports in the next 18 months. These airports will come up in Koppal, Raichur, Davanagere, Bagalkot and Chikkamagaluru. The minister also said that two international airports each at Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka will come up in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Friday, Nirani said he wishes that major industries set up shop in Tier-II cities. “The new airports will bring in investment and help the region grow. The State Government is committed to developing infrastructure in the state, including international airports at Kittur and Kalaburagi,” he said, adding that the process of land acquisition for the airports will begin shortly.

The government will need close to 3,000 acres of land for setting up of the new airports. The minister added that there is no shortage of land in the state to set up industries. There is 50,000 acres of which 20,000 acres is located around Bengaluru, he said. “The various industry clusters that are being set up will generate employment and help in the economic growth,” he said.

