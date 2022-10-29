Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Waiting to sing, students faint in heat in Karwar

They assembled at 10am, well ahead of the scheduled start around 11.30am and going on till 12.30pm.

Published: 29th October 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sun, heat, heatwave

For representational purpose only.

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: The Koti Kanta Gayana programme turned into a test for students, as the organisers made them stand in the scorching sun for hours in the district. Sadashivgad Fort near Karwar was filled with over 500 students from 12 schools, who were to sing six famous songs, including the state anthem by Kuvempu, Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujathe, and Huilgol Narayana Rao’s Udayavagali Cheluva Kannada Nadu.

They assembled at 10am, well ahead of the scheduled start around 11.30am and going on till 12.30pm. The students were initially enthusiastic, but trouble started when the heat grew unbearable and there were no seating arrangements or pandal for protection. Some were drenched in sweat, some others fainted due to fatigue or vomited due to dehydration, while others were lucky to find the shade of trees. The water supplied to them was insufficient.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dehydration
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp