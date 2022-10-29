Karnataka: Waiting to sing, students faint in heat in Karwar

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The Koti Kanta Gayana programme turned into a test for students, as the organisers made them stand in the scorching sun for hours in the district. Sadashivgad Fort near Karwar was filled with over 500 students from 12 schools, who were to sing six famous songs, including the state anthem by Kuvempu, Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujathe, and Huilgol Narayana Rao’s Udayavagali Cheluva Kannada Nadu.

They assembled at 10am, well ahead of the scheduled start around 11.30am and going on till 12.30pm. The students were initially enthusiastic, but trouble started when the heat grew unbearable and there were no seating arrangements or pandal for protection. Some were drenched in sweat, some others fainted due to fatigue or vomited due to dehydration, while others were lucky to find the shade of trees. The water supplied to them was insufficient.

