Karnataka's Kalaburagi all set to host BJP’s mega OBC meet

BJP sources said that the BJP wants to use the convention to exhibit its popularity in the home district of newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI : The stage is set for the state-level convention of Other Backward Classes organised by BJP on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Sunday (October 30). BJP state spokesperson Rajkumar Patil Telkur, who is also Sedam MLA and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation chairman, said that though BJP has organised OBC conventions in Bengaluru in the past, the Kalaburagi meet will be the first outside the state capital. He said the party expects over five lakh people to attend the convention.

BJP sources said that the BJP wants to use the convention to exhibit its popularity in the home district of newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The saffron party also wants to checkmate Siddaramaiah, known as the champion of AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) voters, by organising the convention.

Workers erect a pandal at the venue
of BJP OBC meet in Kalaburagi | Express

Former minister KS Eshwarappa has visited Kalaburagi twice in the last 15 days in the run-up to the mega convention. Kalaburagi district in-charge minister Murugesh Nirani visited the venue on October 26 and asked party workers to ensure that the participants are not put into inconvenience.

Telkur said that party leaders had visited all the districts and taluks in the state and appealed to those belonging to the OBC category to participate in the convention. Participants are expected to reach Kalaburagi in 4,000 buses and 2,000 four-wheelers.

A pandal will be erected in 100 acres, he said, adding that a strong team of about 3,000 volunteers will help in organising the meet.Food arrangements have been made for about 5 lakh people and over 1 lakh party flags will decorate the city, Telkur said.

The saffron party plans to hold eight state-level meetings, including a SC/ST convention in Mysuru, women’s convention in Bengaluru, youth convention in Shivamogga, and Minorities and farmers convention.

Senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, former minister KS Eshwarappa, and state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also Dakshina Kannada MP, will highlight the achievements of the Union and state ‘double-engine’ governments, Telkur elaborated.

