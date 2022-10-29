Home States Karnataka

MTB flays Bengaluru commissioner for suspending cop

Nandish was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty after a pub in the jurisdiction of KR Puram police station was allowed to be kept open beyond the permissible time limit.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a Bengaluru Police Inspector, HL Nandish, dying after a suspected heart attack on Thursday, Minister for Municipal Administration MTB Nagaraj came down heavily against Bengaluru Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy for suspending the officer.

After visiting Nandish’s family, Nagaraj said, “It was not such a big mistake that it called for a suspension.
The commissioner could have issued a notice and warned Nandish. Instead, he suspended the inspector, who died after a heart attack due to stress. Who will take care of his wife and two young children now? Doesn’t the commissioner have a family? Those who commit big mistakesand crimes are spared
and those in the lower rung are given big punishments for small mistakes.”

Nandish was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty after a pub in the jurisdiction of KR Puram police station was allowed to be kept open beyond the permissible time limit. “His family members are saying that the inspector was not on night duty on the day the pub was open. What was the need for suspension in this case,” Nagaraj asked.

