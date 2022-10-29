Police file 694-page chargesheet against Murugha Mutt seer

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The district police on Thursday filed a 694-page partial chargesheet before the second additional judge against Murugha Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Sharanaru in the first Pocso case. The chargesheet also names hostel warden Rashmi, who is the second accused, and Paramashivaiah, who is the fourth accused. Three others have not been named in the first chargesheet.

The Chitradurga Rural police took up the investigation after the case was transferred to them from the Nazarbad police station in Mysuru. They arrested the seer on September 1 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and also on rape charges.Two girls, who were staying at the Akkamahadevi hostel run by the Mutt, had alleged that they were sexually assaulted by the pontiff. They had approached the Odanadi Seva Samsthe from Mysuru.

SP K Parashuram said, “The present chargesheet is just a partial investigation report and we are yet to file a complete report.”Investigation officer and Chitradurga DySP HR Anilkumar said, “As the first accused Dr Shivamurthy Muruthy Sharanaru and Rashmi are behind bars, we had to submit the chargesheet within 60 days of their arrest. That is why the partial chargesheet.”

He said the investigation in the first case is yet to be completed and it will take some more time. In the second sexual harassment case, the police on Friday conducted a spot mahazar in the presence of the victims inside the mutt.

