Siddaramaiah heeds calls to contest, to tour Kolar on November 13

May get 65% of votes, states internal survey

Published: 29th October 2022 05:07 AM

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah (Express Illustrations)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With leaders of various communities pressurising Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah to contest from Kolar, the Ahinda leader is visiting the constituency on November 13.
He wants to feel the pulse of the people and have an interface with leaders, members of different communities, Dalit organisations and those from civil society before making any announcement.

He will visit the Kurudamalai Ganapathi temple and Preethi Betta before kickstarting his tour of the constituency, which was once drought-prone and has now received copious rain over the last two months.
Sources close to Siddaramaiah said a Hyderabad-based agency has conducted two surveys in the constituency and has presented a comprehensive report, saying Siddaramaiah could win with 65 per cent of votes. The survey has also looked into the popularity of Siddaramaiah, his programmes, benefits of the KC Valley project etc. People in the constituency feel that the border Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts would further develop, attract investment and bring in more development works if Siddaramaiah represents the constituency.

Though the demography of the Constituency, with dominant Muslim, Dalit and Vokkaliga population, followed by Kuruba, Balija and other backward castes could give an edge to Siddaramaiah, he has plans to tour the constituency before making a formal announcement. He met Bovi community leaders from Kolar. He told them, “I won’t disappoint the people of Kolar. I will visit the constituency and will deliberate before committing myself.”

Congress leaders from Mysuru too want Siddaramaiah to contest from the Varuna constituency, which is considered safe for him. If he contests from there, Siddaramaiah will be free to campaign in other parts of the state, they feel. His son and present MLA from the constituency Yathindra too has said he would vacate the seat if his father wishes to contest. Former ministers Ramesh Kumar and Krishna Byregowda, MLAs Narayanaswamy, Srinivasa   Gowda and others have met Siddaramaiah, appealing to him to contest from Kolar.

