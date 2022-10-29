Welfare schemes of Congress discontinued by BJP: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday lashed out at the BJP saying that the present government had discontinued all major schemes and pro-people welfare programmes implemented by Congress. Speaking after inaugurating Huliyuramma temple in Tirumalapura in Mandya taluk, Siddaramaiah said he neither succumbed to any pressure nor betrayed the poor and the needy during his tenure as the CM.

The Badami MLA said that he fulfilled all the promises mentioned in the Congress manifesto and also introduced 30 more welfare programmes for all sections of society. He alleged that for the last two years, scholarships have not been disbursed to students. “What moral rights do they have to speak for SC/STs? Do you want such a government to continue in office,” he asked. Claiming that Congress would implement pro-people programmes if voted to power in 2023, Siddaramaiah said the party will also take steps to open MySugar factory in Mandya.

