Karnataka: Congress leaders demand judicial probe in Police Inspector’s death

In a video clip, whose veracity is yet to be established, Minister MTB Nagaraj has admitted that the deceased inspector was under pressure to recover Rs 70-80 lakh which he had paid for his posting.

Published: 30th October 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC working president and former home minister Ramalinga Reddy and former minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday demanded a judicial probe into the death of KR Puram police station inspector Nandeesha HL, who died due to cardiac arrest after he was suspended.

In a video clip, whose veracity is yet to be established, Minister MTB Nagaraj has admitted that the deceased inspector was under pressure to recover Rs 70-80 lakh which he had paid for his posting. The Congress leaders accused Home Minister Araga Jnanendra of receiving cash, and demanded that a sitting judge of the HC investigate to unearth the truth. “CM should resign or sack Jnanendra.

There should be clarity as to who received the money,” said Reddy, and urged that Nagaraj be served a notice as he had admitted to corruption in the police department similar to one which was issued to Congress Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge by CID for raising the PSI scam issue. “When Bommai’s cabinet colleague has himself admitted that officers are paying for getting posts, the home minister should be sacked,”Byre Gowda demanded. 

