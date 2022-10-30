Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Overseas scholarship scheme to be redesigned, says KCDC head

He said that KCDC has introduced many schemes for Christians.

Published: 30th October 2022

By Express News Service

UDUPI : Reviving hope for students from the minority communities, J Kennedy Shanthkumar, chairman, Karnataka Christian Development Council (KCDC), said on Saturday that the Overseas Scholarship Scheme will resume soon, which had taken a back seat during the pandemic.

Chairman of KCDC J Kennedy
Shanthkumar addresses media
persons in Udupi on Saturday
| Express

He said that CM Basavaraj Bommai has assured him the scheme will continue, and redesigned to ensure more benefits for students from the Christian community, he said, adding that a Rs 20-lakh grant-in-aid will be provided under this scheme to the students for two years for PG studies across 500 empanelled universities abroad.

Although the Directorate of Minorities monitors the scheme, he said that he has requested the CM to allow KCDC to identify eligible students from the Christian community to help them pursue higher education. Earlier, there were 200 foreign universities where the students could apply under the scheme but now it has increased to 500, he said, and lauded Bommai’s  role. He said that KCDC has introduced many schemes for Christians.

Comments

