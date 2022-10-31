Lotus will bloom in ’23 again, says CM Basavaraj Bommai, attacks Siddu

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The state government has successfully uplifted sections of society and developed all regions, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, exuding confidence that the Lotus will bloom again in 2023.

From the OBC convention, Bommai lambasted opposition leader Siddaramaiah, saying that during his tenure he had promised suitable status for backward classes, but disappointed his community by refusing to induct any legislator from the Kuruba community in his cabinet.

The successive Congress governments have ignored the demands of the SC/ST community for which a committee headed by Nagamohan Das was set up during the coalition regime, he said, adding that it was he and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa resolved to implement the panel report, and justice has been done to the community by hiking the SC/ST quota. He called the decision “revolutionary”.

Under the Amrit scheme, Rs 354 crore grant has been released to over 20,000 associations of the Kuruba community without any guarantee. “Why was this not done by Siddaramaiah who belongs to the same community?” he said

Bommai said that the central government has issued an order to include Talawar community into the ST category by removing it from the list of Backward Classes.

“My government has given 2,000 new classrooms, 51 hospitals and 316 buses. A textile park will be established soon, which will generate jobs for the local youths. The real development of Kalyana Karnataka will begin,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is striving to achieve ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’, has inspired us to work towards the development of the Backward Classes. He said that he has come to the Morcha with a government order and not empty hands.

“The BJP is committed to an all-round development of Karnataka. Our aim is for the development of Kalyana Karnataka for which the grant has been doubled from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore. Next year, it will be hiked to Rs 5,000 crore,” he said.

More welfare schemes for Kalyana-K’taka: Bommai

Kalaburagi: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that he has plans to launch more welfare schemes for the Kalyana Karnataka Region. Speaking to TNIE before returning to Bengaluru, he refused to divulge more details before announcing it.

Asked about the allegations of corruption by opposition parties, he said people are watching not only the activities of the government but also the opposition. On the Ediga community demanding a separate corporation to implement welfare schemes, Bommai said that the government had recently established a separate cell in the name of Narayana Guru for the purpose for which sufficient grants will be provided. -Ramakrishna Badseshi

