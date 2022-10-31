Home States Karnataka

Lotus will bloom in ’23 again, says CM Basavaraj Bommai, attacks Siddu

Under the Amrit scheme, Rs 354 crore grant has been released to over 20,000 associations of the Kuruba community without any guarantee.

Published: 31st October 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai at the OBC Morcha convention in Kalaburagi on Sunday |Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The state government has successfully uplifted sections of society and developed all regions, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday, exuding confidence that the Lotus will bloom again in 2023. 

From the OBC convention, Bommai lambasted opposition leader Siddaramaiah, saying that during his tenure he had promised suitable status for backward classes, but disappointed his community by refusing to induct any legislator from the Kuruba community in his cabinet. 

The successive Congress governments have ignored the demands of the SC/ST community for which a committee headed by Nagamohan Das was set up during the coalition regime, he said, adding that it was he and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa resolved to implement the panel report, and justice has been done to the community by hiking the SC/ST quota. He called the decision “revolutionary”.

Under the Amrit scheme, Rs 354 crore grant has been released to over 20,000 associations of the Kuruba community without any guarantee. “Why was this not done by Siddaramaiah who belongs to the same community?” he said

Bommai said that the central government has issued an order to include Talawar community into the ST category by removing it from the list of Backward Classes.

“My government has given 2,000 new classrooms, 51 hospitals and 316 buses. A textile park will be established soon, which will generate jobs for the local youths. The real development of Kalyana Karnataka will begin,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is striving to achieve ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’, has inspired us to work towards the development of the Backward Classes. He said that he has come to the Morcha with a government order and not empty hands.

“The BJP is committed to an all-round development of Karnataka. Our aim is for the development of Kalyana Karnataka for which the grant has been doubled from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore. Next year, it will be hiked to Rs 5,000 crore,” he said.

More welfare schemes for Kalyana-K’taka: Bommai
 Kalaburagi: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that he has plans to launch more welfare schemes for the Kalyana Karnataka Region. Speaking to TNIE before returning to Bengaluru, he refused to divulge more details before announcing it.

Asked about the allegations of corruption by opposition parties, he said people are watching not only the activities of the government but also the opposition. On the Ediga community demanding a separate corporation to implement welfare schemes, Bommai said that the government had recently established a separate cell in the name of Narayana Guru for the purpose for which sufficient grants will be provided. -Ramakrishna Badseshi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Lotus
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp