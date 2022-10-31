‘Who got the money from inspector?’  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Sunday during a joint press conference alleged that Minister MTB Nagaraj’s audio clip proves that there is corruption in the police department. They alleged contractor Santosh Patil and KR Puram police station inspection Nandeesha HL have died because of the BJP government. “Do you want to know to who received the money? Did it go to the CM or home minister? He was suspended, which led to the heart attack,” Siddaramaiah said. “On October 20, 2022, Basavaraj Amargol, a contractor, wrote to the President, requesting he be allowed euthanasia. During the first wave, only 20 per cent of the equipment bill was shown. Panchayat Development officers have said they can only pay the bill if they get 30-40 per cent commission. Amargol has written it in the letter,” he said.