Karnataka POCSO case: Pontiff's anticipatory bail hearing postponed to Friday

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The hearing of the anticipatory bail petition filed by Murugha Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru in the sensational POCSO case registered against him and four others came to hearing before the Second additional district judge on Thursday and it was adjourned for Friday. As the anticipatory bail petition came for hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Nagaveni appeared on behalf of the government, BC Srinivas appeared on behalf of the victims and the complainant Chandrakumar appeared in person and received the notice and the application copy. The judge also gave time for the opponents for filing objections to the bail application on which basis the hearing will start on Friday. The Two minor girls, victims in the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru were also present at the court when the hearing began. Advocates BC Srinivas said that he has submitted an application to the court stating that he is appearing on behalf of the victims along with the government public prosecutor Nagaveni and the court has accepted the application. ALSO READ | NCPCR seeks inquiry against pontiff of influential Karnataka mutt; students shifted to government hostel "The victim, complainant Chandrakumar appeared in person at the court of the Second Additional district judge after which the notices were issued to all three persons and the case was postponed to Friday for filing of objections," said Srinivas. "As per the law, I submitted an application to the court to include me to plead on behalf of the victims and the judge asked the victims whether they are accepting the advocate and they gave their acceptance", he added. Replying to a question on the objections he is going to raise, Srinivas said that he has just received the notice and copies of the anticipatory bail, go through it and will file strong objections on the reason for the rejection of the bail. On the issue of whether the court will give the bail, he said that it is the discretion of the judge to give or reject the anticipatory bail. It can be recalled that the statement under section 164 of CrPC was recorded before the First Additional District and Sessions in Chitradurga on Tuesday and the medical test of the victims was conducted on Sunday.