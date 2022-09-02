Home States Karnataka

Allegations against Murugha seer 'serious': Siddaramaiah

The police should carry out (an) impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls and reveal the truth," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday sought an impartial probe by the police, based on the complaint lodged by victim-girls, in connection with the alleged sexual abuse case against chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

Becoming the first senior leader from the opposition Congress to comment on the case, the former Chief Minister said that the allegations against the seer were "serious" in nature.

"The allegations against Chitradurga Muruga Mutt Swamiji are serious.

The police should carry out (an) impartial investigation based on the complaint filed by the girls and reveal the truth," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The chief pontiff one of the prominent and influential Lingayat seminary in the state, Sharanaru was arrested by police on Thursday night, six days after the case of alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls staying in a hostel run by the math, was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Chitradurga Muruga Mutt POCSO
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp