BJP drunk on power, says Congress

BENGALURU: The Congress on Thursday lit into the BJP government, citing contractors who allege “40 per cent commission” and charging it with large-scale corruption. Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byregowda told reporters here on Thursday that the government is drunk on power and is indifferent to the people’s complaints.

“There is not a single investigation, though contractors have written to PM Modi. The Chief Minister asks for documents, instead of making the corrupt answerable. If there is a law for issuing a receipt for corruption, people can definitely give documents,” he said.

Despite such heavy corruption, there are no ED, CBI or I-T raids. These institutions are the BJP’s political weapons, and have the blessings of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he added. Asked why Bengaluru is becoming a drug city, Byregowda said, “Government sponsorship is responsible for the spread of drugs to every nook and corner of Bengaluru,” he said.

Adding to it, MLA Priyank Kharge said, “In 2018, 1030 cases were registered in the state under the Anti-Drugs Act, and 5,587 cases were registered in the past two years. The number of drug cases shows a massive increase.”

