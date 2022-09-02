Bommai loses cool at officials over Bengaluru floods

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday lambasted officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Urban Development Department and other civic bodies, blaming them for the utter mess that Bengaluru is in due to heavy rains and flooding. He has threatened to order inquiries into permissions granted for illegal structures on storm water and warned the officials responsible for it of action to be taken against them.

Heavy inundation was reported from areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli zones in Bengaluru causing untold miseries to denizens of the state capital. The CM, responding to the situation, visited and inspected Varthur Kodi, Whitefield Main Road and other areas in Mahadevapura zone before pulling up the officials for the mess, saying he would order an inquiry into the illegal projects and encroachments of storm water drains, which are seen to be the cause of the flooding post heavy rains over the past few days. Bommai said many constructions on drains have come up over the 10-15 years, and blamed the previous governments and BBMP administration for allowing such illegal structures to exist.

CM blames babus, builders for illegalities

“Buildings have come up on drains and lake beds. What were you doing? Why didn’t you conduct inspections? Isn’t this not against NGT (National Green Tribunal) guidelines?,” he questioned the officials during a post-inspection meeting with them on Thursday evening. Blaming builders and officials who cleared and built the illegal structures, he said he would order an inquiry and seek details of the engineers and officials concerned who signed the projects. He said, “The encroachment should be removed and it should be a continuous process. There should be a complete management of storm water drains zonal wise and Mahadevapura zone should become a model for the same.”

Holding the multiple civic agencies like BBMP, BWSSB, BESCOM, and BDA among others for the mess after the floods, Bommai directed the BWSSB to complete all projects pertaining to the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and warned them against letting untreated water into drains.

As BESCOM is also doing underground cable works, the CM expressed his unhappiness and instructed that after digging, the responsibility of fixing the road to bring it back to its original form would lie on BESCOM.

He also said there should be an effective management of SWDs and said if a drain is 30 metres as per the village map, it should be retained and directed them to clear the encroachments. The CM contended that there should be a tender process and most of the work should end this year. He told officials to make a list of how many storm water drains are being repaired, present status, how many more to be repaired and others.

