Dalit boy’s genitals burnt: FIR filed

TUMAKURU: Following the report ‘Anganwadi teacher burns 3-year-old Dalit boy’s private parts’, published by The New Indian Express on August 31, 2022, the police swung into action and filed an FIR against Anganwadi helper K P Rashmi who allegedly burnt the private parts of a three-year-old boy, as he used to wet his pants often.

The incident took place at Godekere village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in the district. Rashmi was booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and also under Section 285 of the Indian Penal Code for alleged negligent conduct. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Rahulkumar Shahapurwad said the accused will be arrested and action will be taken against her.

Anganwadi worker’s senior suspended too

The jurisdictional Chikkanayakanahalli police have taken up the investigation following a complaint lodged by the Child Development Programme Officer G Honnappa. M S Sridhar, Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare Department, in an order has dismissed the accused from the honorarium job.

Anganwadi worker Nagarathnamma, who is one post above the accused Anganwadi helper in the administrative hierarchy, has also been suspended from service on charges of dereliction of duty. The incident occurred a week ago and came to light when the boy’s grandmother was giving him a bath and noticed the burn injuries on his genitals and right lap. The victim was given treatment at

the local primary health centre.

