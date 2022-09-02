Home States Karnataka

Lingayat seer arrested in POCSO case sent to police custody till September 5

The accused seer is being treated for developing heart complications in the ICU of Chitradurga District Hospital.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)

By IANS

CHITRADURGA: A court in Karnataka on Friday has sent Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls to police custody till September 5, officials said.

Judge B.K. Komala has given clear directions that the accused seer should not be taken to anywhere during police custody, ruling out any possibility of shifting him to Bengaluru hospital.

The police had sought 5 days' custody of the accused seer for investigation.

Ruling out all possibilities of shifting the seer to Bengaluru hospital, the court rapped authorities for shifting him to the hospital without the court's permission.

Following that, the authorities have taken the accused seer from the ICU of the district hospital to the court and presented him before the judge.

Second Additional District and Sessions' court in Chitradurga took the authorities to task for shifting the accused seer who was in judicial custody to hospital without the court's permission.

The police was also directed to present the accused seer in the court at 11 am on September 5.

The court had objected to the preparations to shift him to Bengaluru and talks of airlifting him.

The accused seer is being treated for developing heart complications in the ICU of Chitradurga District Hospital. The doctors had also said that he would be shifted to Bengaluru hospital for additional treatment.

Looking into the petition of the police seeking 5-day police custody of the accused seer for investigation, the court asked why he was not presented at the court.

The court was told the is in the hospital, and under treatment.

The court objected to this and questioned why the prosecution has not sought permission from the court in this regard.

Though the prosecution asked that the accused will be presented through video conference, the court refused to oblige.

The seer was arrested on Thursday night. He is facing charges under the POCSO and SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

A Bengaluru court has also issued an arrest warrant against him in a misappropriation of assets case.

