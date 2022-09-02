Home States Karnataka

NCPCR seeks report on Murugha Mutt seer's probe

Instructs SP not to disclose survivor’s identities during investigation

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the apex child rights body in the country, has taken suo motu cognisance of the POCSO case against Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, pontiff of Murugha Mutt.

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga, on August 30, the body has asked the police to conduct an inquiry into the matter, and not disclose the survivor’s identities during the investigation process. It has asked that a detailed report, along with other relevant documents, be submitted by the police within seven days of the receipt of the notice.

The issue came to light in Mysuru and the FIR was registered at Nazarbad police station. Later, based on the jurisdiction of the crime, it was shifted to Chitradurga Rural police station. The minor girls, who made the allegations against the seer, were shifted from Mysuru to the district girls home in Chitradurga on Sunday after which medical examination and statement under Section 164 of the CrPC were conducted.

Meanwhile, the two survivors were produced at the district and sessions court in Chitradurga and their statements were recorded on Tuesday. Statements before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC can be considered key evidence in a crime related to POCSO. Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the accused, moved anticipatory bail application on Tuesday before the Second Additional District Judge and the hearing has been slated for Friday.

Children shifted from Mutt
District child protection officer Lokesh confirmed that children of the Akkamahadevi hostel of the Murugha Mutt have been shifted to the Murarji Desai Residential School and Government Girls Home in Chitradurga so that their education does not get hindered.

