PM Modi launches projects worth  Rs 3800 crore in Mangaluru, says world-class infrastructure is priority

"Our refinery is dependent on the river but now its dependence will come down. Karnataka is one of the most benefited states of Sagarmala project," said the PM. 

PM Narendra Modi speaking with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai after launching projects at Goldfinch City at Bangrakulru in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government is focusing on improving infrastructure and with the new projects worth Rs 3800 crore the New Mangalore Port is being upgraded.

After launching projects worth Rs 3800 crore at Goldfinch City at Bangrakulru in Mangaluru, PM Modi said that the double engine government in the centre as well as the state is helping build the economy of India and uplifting the lives of the people.

"The new projects will ease business and create employment opportunities in Karnataka. I have commissioned India`s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard. Now in Mangaluru, several new projects have been launched. The historic Mangalore port is upgraded and with this, the lives of fishermen also will witness growth. . Under the One district, One product scheme, fishermen will be able to take their products to international markets," said the PM.

He added that the manufacturing sector needs to be expanded. "Our products, competition and imports will not grow without proper logistics. In the last eight years, infrastructure has been developed in the country. Coastal infrastructure is getting straightened with the Sagarmala project. Business activities have doubled at Mangalore port in the last eight years due to the efforts of the government. With the launch of new projects, the capacity and efficiency of Mangalore port will increase. Our refinery is dependent on the river but now its dependence will come down. Karnataka is one of the most benefited states of Sagarmala project."

The PM also said that the government has focussed on the electrification of railway lines and is giving basic amenities to the people. We have built three crore houses for the poor in India and more than eight lakh houses have been approved in Karnataka.

As many as 30 lakh rural families are getting piped water. Our women and daughters are the beneficiaries. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has helped 4four crore, poor families, with free treatment and in Karnataka 30 lakh poor have benefitted.

PM Swanidhi has helped two lakh street vendors. The number of cities connected with the metro has doubled. Also, a six lakh kilometre optical fibre internet connection has been provided at the rural level. Tourism development will help artisans, auto-rickshaw taxi drivers etc.

The PM mentioned that "NMPT helps to promote tourism on the coast through cruises. We could do 670 billion dollars or Rs 50 lac crore worth total export despite so much global disruption."

