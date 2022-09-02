Police file FIR against minister Anand Singh

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: An FIR was registered against Tourism Minister and Hosapete MLA Anand Singh and three others in connection with life threats to a family recently. A case has been registered in Hosapate rural police station. Eight members of the family living in Hosapate ward number 6 tried to commit mass suicide in front of Superintendent of Police office in Hosapete. The police were quick to stop the act.

A family member alleged that six months ago the minister visited their area and told the family that they are living in illegal land and it belonged to the government. “But we have records for our land. It has now become a political vendetta as we supported a candidate who won against Anand Singh’s candidate in corporation elections,” the family member explained.

Arun K, Superintendent of Police, Vijayanagara, said as per the statement of the family, a case has been registered against the minister and three others in Hosapete police station.

