Projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi will stimulate growth in coastal Karnataka: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the projects which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stimulate growth in coastal Karnataka. He was speaking to the media persons at Mangalore International Airport ahead of PM Modi's visit to the coastal city.

"PM Modi is visiting coastal Karnataka after a long time. During his visit, he has brought several projects for the coastal region worth Rs 3,800 crore. These projects will stimulate development of the coast. PM Modi has granted 100 deep sea fishing boats under PM Matsya Sampada programme. Also, for fishermen, he has provided Kisan Credit cards so that they get government facilities without any hassle. State government has also come up with similar several projects."

When asked regarding the delay in arrest of Murugha Seer in alleged POCSO case, CM said, "We cannot answer all these questions at this stage when investigation is underway and law will take its own course. The police have been given given free hand."

