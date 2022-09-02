Home States Karnataka

‘Soothsayers’ forecast deaths at home, con woman of gold, cash

Gowramma (38), who fell prey to the conmen, gave away all her gold ornaments after they told her they would return the ornaments after purifying them.

Published: 02nd September 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three ‘soothsayers’ conned a home-alone woman, who is also a former gram panchayat member of Harohalli, by forecasting that her husband and son would die within 11 days if she did not perform puja as per their instructions.

Gowramma (38), who fell prey to the conmen, gave away all her gold ornaments after they told her they would return the ornaments after purifying them. If she wore the purified gold, her husband and son would live long, they told her. They scared her, saying that somebody has performed black magic on the entire family and her only solution was to perform the puja to get rid of its effects. The accused also performed some kind of puja in front of her house.

Realising she had been cheated, Gowramma ran to the police and sought help to get back her ornaments. She said the accused were dressed like native nomadic soothsayers with tiny rattle drums in their hands, and were roaming near her house on Kanakapura Road in the early hours of Monday.

“I saw them standing in front of my house. I gave them Rs 10 and went to drop my daughter to school. Knowing my wife was alone, they approached her and escaped with gold ornaments and cash, worth over Rs 1 lakh. The accused went to neighbouring houses too, but nobody entertained them. While leaving, they told my wife not to reveal it to anybody for four days. My wife blindly believed the strangers and gave them whatever they asked for,” Gowramma’s husband Krishna Murthy told TNIE.

“We managed to get CCTV footage of the accused from Murthy. The case is still under investigation. The woman’s foolishness has been encashed by the accused,” said an officer who is part of investigations.
A case of cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. Investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp