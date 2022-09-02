‘Soothsayers’ forecast deaths at home, con woman of gold, cash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three ‘soothsayers’ conned a home-alone woman, who is also a former gram panchayat member of Harohalli, by forecasting that her husband and son would die within 11 days if she did not perform puja as per their instructions.

Gowramma (38), who fell prey to the conmen, gave away all her gold ornaments after they told her they would return the ornaments after purifying them. If she wore the purified gold, her husband and son would live long, they told her. They scared her, saying that somebody has performed black magic on the entire family and her only solution was to perform the puja to get rid of its effects. The accused also performed some kind of puja in front of her house.

Realising she had been cheated, Gowramma ran to the police and sought help to get back her ornaments. She said the accused were dressed like native nomadic soothsayers with tiny rattle drums in their hands, and were roaming near her house on Kanakapura Road in the early hours of Monday.

“I saw them standing in front of my house. I gave them Rs 10 and went to drop my daughter to school. Knowing my wife was alone, they approached her and escaped with gold ornaments and cash, worth over Rs 1 lakh. The accused went to neighbouring houses too, but nobody entertained them. While leaving, they told my wife not to reveal it to anybody for four days. My wife blindly believed the strangers and gave them whatever they asked for,” Gowramma’s husband Krishna Murthy told TNIE.

“We managed to get CCTV footage of the accused from Murthy. The case is still under investigation. The woman’s foolishness has been encashed by the accused,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

A case of cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. Investigations are on.

