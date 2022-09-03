CM Bommai says double-engine govt has benefitted Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the ‘double-engine government’ has brought a lot of developmental works to Karnataka.

“Many people ask what development has the double-engine government done to the state. It has brought the Sagarmala project, got approval for the CRZ master plan by simplifying the norms, got approval for Mazali port in Karwar and got 100 high-speed fishing boats for the fishermen of Karnataka,” he said.

Further, Bommai said that the projects dedicated and laid foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mangaluru on Friday will stimulate growth in the region. The CM thanked the PM for the works on extension of the ports in Mangaluru and Karwar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister

Basavaraj Bommai in Mangaluru on Friday | Express

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said major ports in the country have witnessed unprecedented development in the last few years thereby boosting the blue economy.

The coastal cargo has doubled while the inland cargo movement has increased, he added. PM Modi symbolically handed over the Kisan Credit Card and deep sea fishing vessels to three beneficiaries.

Notes from coast

PM Modi was presented with an idol of Lord Parashurama and Lord Krishna, a peta and a jasmine garland

Many people who turned up for the PM event in black shirts were not allowed inside. Some of them

came back after changing their clothes

Former CM BS Yediyurappa’s name evoked loud cheers from the public, indicating that the Lingayat strongman is still popular among the masses

Businessman BR Shetty found it difficult to enter the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event in Mangaluru on Friday. When he approached the entrance of the VIP gallery, the cops stopped him despite having a valid pass. A video shows some people accompanying Shetty, arguing with the cops while requesting that he be allowed inside. Finally, the cops allowed him in.

