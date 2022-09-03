Mahantha Rudraswamy of Hebbalu mutt to be interim head of Murugha mutt

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: With the arrest of the chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Swamiji in a Pocso case, the mutt administration has given the responsibility of the mutt to Mahantha Rudraswamiji of Hebbalu mutt, which comes under this religious centre.

As the interim head, Mahantha Rudraswamiji will take care of day-to-day activities of the mutt and also smooth running of educational institutions, programmes, social service initiatives and other activities of the mutt.

The religious institution runs schools and colleges, holds social service activities and also has a large number of properties that need to be protected, mutt sources said.

Mahantha Rudraswamiji, who is taking care of Hebbalu Rudraswamy Mutt -- a branch of the Murugha Mutt, has been given the responsibility considering his seniority, they added. Social worker Anith Kumar GS has been appointed as personal secretary to the seer.

