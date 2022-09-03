More rain may add to farmers’ woes in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad and V Velayudham By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/ KOLAR: Even as the south interior and other parts of Karnataka are in the grip of heavy rain for the last few days, the situation is likely to continue for the next week.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) authorities say there are two to three turfs and wind circulation being formed near the Arabian sea and Lakshadweep, that will pass through the south Karnataka region.

This will intensify and from Sunday it is expected to cause more rain and damage crops further. This also means vegetable prices will shoot up in the coming days, a senior official of the Horticulture Department said. Farmers who grow vegetables, especially in Kolar, and who supply products across the state are in distress.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is witnessing heavy rain, especially in the coastal, north interior, central regions and even Malnad. In the last few days, south interior Karnataka — Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru — has received a good amount of rainfall. The rain in the last few days has damaged vegetable crops, especially tomatoes, carrots, cauliflower and many greens like coriander.

Tomato crop damaged

HR Kumaraswamy, Horticulture Deputy Director in Kolar, said, “Tomatoes are normally grown in 20,000 hectares but after the damage, the cultivation area has reduced to 7,000 hectares. Tomatoes which were available for Rs15 per kg a few days ago have now increased from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg now”.

“Beans which were Rs 40 per kg last week are now sold for Rs 50 per kilo, while the price of carrot, which was Rs70 per kilo three days ago, has shot up to Rs78 per kg. Prices of greens have also increased. One kg of coriander is now Rs150, while methi is Rs 200,” said a staff of the HOPCOMS outlet.

