BJP MLA Limbavali flayed for ‘rude’ behaviour with woman

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali has landed himself in a controversy for allegedly behaving rudely with a woman, who approached him during an encroachment clearance drive. Later, in an attempt to defend himself, he questioned, “Did I rape her?” drawing sharp criticism from the opposition Congress as well as netizens.

The incident took place on Thursday when the BBMP had undertaken an encroachment removal drive following floods in Mahadevapura.

On Saturday, a video of the spat between the Mahadevapura MLA and the woman went viral on social media.

In the video, the MLA is seen losing his cool and shouting at the woman, identified as Ruth Sagaya Mary, for questioning the BBMP officials on why they were conducting the drive.

MLA accuses woman of encroaching drain

The woman, a Congress worker, approached the MLA to show some documents but in response, Limbavali can be seen shouting at her. An unperturbed Limbavali, who was trolled on social media, said many apartments and homes were flooded and suffered damages but the woman, who is a Congress worker, created a scene to bring disrepute to him.

He said he accompanied officials on Thursday as CM Basavaraj Bommai was scheduled to visit the area at 3 pm.

He also accused the woman and her husband of encroaching on a stormwater drain, which he said was the reason for her to raise objections to the drive. Meanwhile, the woman alleged that she was taken to Varthur police station and a complaint was filed against her at the behest of the MLA.

“I am not an encroacher. He snatched my papers and abused me. Since I am a Congress worker, he targeted me. The police are not registering any counter-complaint,” she alleged.

Speaking to TNIE, Limbavali said, “Big builders and others did not create any problem and cooperated with the drive. The woman has said she is a Congress worker and this is done to damage my image. Now cases have been registered against her for encroaching drain, preventing officials from doing their duty and also under the Disaster Management Act”.

Congress slammed the former minister for his remarks which he made to a private TV channel when he said, “What did I do, did I rape her?”.

KPCC Working President R Ramalinga Reddy said, “I have seen the video. Limbavali should not have used such language against the woman. It’s common that public approach leaders with their problems and leaders should hear them out with patience and try to solve their problems”. KPCC president D K Shivakumar said Limbavali was unfit to be an MLA. AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has demanded an unconditional apology.

