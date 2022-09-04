CT Ravi hints at political realignment after Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh poll results

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: BJP national general secretary CT Ravi has predicted another round of political realignment after the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly poll results in December this year. Ravi told media persons that the plight of the opposition, especially the Congress, is helping BJP to gain strength.

Ridiculing the ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “While the party was busy in ‘Jodo’ campaign, party leaders were engaged in Congress Chodo. The top leadership should keep their flock together rather than thinking about the country.”

The statements of those who have deserted the Congress show that the party lacks ideology, leadership, and integrity, he said, adding that it has no political strategy, and has become leaderless nationally.

Regarding the Bharat Jodo campaign, Ravi said, “PM Narendra Modi has already done that. Modi had brought the entire country together in the fight against the Covid-19, and his call to hoist the Tricolour as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he asserted.

Countering Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s barb likening BJP to a serial killer, he said, “The party which was born out of agitation against corruption is embroiled in irregularities. To save their skin, they are making baseless allegations.” Reacting to rumours that BJP leaders will cross over to Congress, he said that more Congress leaders are expected to join the saffron party after December this year.

