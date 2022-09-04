Home States Karnataka

CT Ravi hints at political realignment after Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh poll results

The statements of those who have deserted the Congress show that the party lacks ideology, leadership, and integrity, he said, adding that it has no political strategy.

Published: 04th September 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  BJP national general secretary CT Ravi has predicted another round of political realignment after the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly poll results in December this year. Ravi told media persons that the plight of the opposition, especially the Congress, is helping BJP to gain strength.

Ridiculing the ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “While the party was busy in ‘Jodo’ campaign, party leaders were engaged in Congress Chodo. The top leadership should keep their flock together rather than thinking about the country.”

The statements of those who have deserted the Congress show that the party lacks ideology, leadership, and integrity, he said, adding that it has no political strategy, and has become leaderless nationally.

Regarding the Bharat Jodo campaign, Ravi said, “PM Narendra Modi has already done that. Modi had brought the entire country together in the fight against the Covid-19, and his call to hoist the Tricolour as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he asserted.

Countering Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s barb likening BJP to a serial killer, he said, “The party which was born out of agitation against corruption is embroiled in irregularities. To save their skin, they are making baseless allegations.” Reacting to rumours that BJP leaders will cross over to Congress, he said that more Congress leaders are expected to join the saffron party after December this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CT Ravi Congress BJP Bharat Jodo
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp