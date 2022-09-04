Home States Karnataka

JDS MLA alleges Rs 800 crore scam in Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project

He alleged that Rs 800 crore has been distributed to somebody else against some others’ name.

Published: 04th September 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Magadi JDS MLA A Manjunath holds up a picture of the flooded Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at the party office in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

Magadi JDS MLA A Manjunath holds up a picture of the flooded Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at the party office in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Magadi JDS MLA A Manjunath on Saturday alleged that around Rs 800 crore has been swindled by officials in the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway widening project and the money might have been passed on to an elected representative.

He demanded a CBI probe into the alleged scandal in building the stretch that flooded last week, sparking a row over the quality of work.

He alleged that Rs 800 crore has been distributed to somebody else against some others’ name. He asked Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, “Are you a brand ambassador for the company that is carrying out the highway works?”

He said, “Rs 80 crore has been spent per kilometre on this 119km highway. But it is being implemented unscientifically as there are no basic amenities, including drinking water, cafeteria, refuelling and trauma centre, to attend to accident victims. Though the road passes through several villages, there is no provision for bullock carts to use it.”

He said compensation has to be given to genuine farmers who have lost their land to the project. If not, they will sit on a dharna on the highway, he warned. The highway flooded as it is being built unscientifically.

The suggestions of the NHAI over the last four years have been ignored, he said. Almost all the 50 deviations along the stretch were flooded and farmers found it difficult to ride tractors and bullock carts into their farms, he said. A delegation of JDS MLAs, led by senior leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna, will meet Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 7, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Manjunath Pratap Simha Bengaluru-Mysuru highway highway widening project
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp