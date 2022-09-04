Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to confer Sarvottoma Seva awards to best staffers on September 6

The ceremony was suspended in 2020-21 due to the pandemic and the 10 employees who were chosen then will also be presented with the awards, including a cash prize of Rs 25,000 cash and a memento.

CM Basavaraj Bommai addressing the gathering at Khursapur village of Shiggaon taluk in Haveri district on Saturday.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will confer Sarvottoma Seva awards on 30 of its best employees. The award, which will be presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Vidhana Soudha on September 6, carries a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

The reward amount was increased this year.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association president CS Shadakshari told TNSE that DCs from each district had sent a list of recommended employees, while employees too could apply themselves.

“The government received over 300 applications. A committee comprising chief secretary, additional chief secretaries and DPAR secretary narrowed down the list to 30,” he added.

