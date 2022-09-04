MB Patil says he’ll continue to visit Murugha Mutt

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil clarified on Saturday that he has no qualms about visiting the Chitradurga Murugha Mutt despite investigations against mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Swamiji in an alleged Pocso case.

"I have been visiting the mutt, and will continue to do so. When I visit Chitradurga tomorrow, I will pay a visit to the holy tomb of Sri Jayadeva Swamiji who contributed immensely to society,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among prominent leaders who had visited the mutt.

“The case against the seer is in the court, and the truth will prevail,” he said, adding, “As a former home minister, I feel there are lapses in the seer’s case. In the Pocso case, the accused should have been arrested immediately.”

Patil launched his campaign for the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls by visiting Siddaganga Mutt where he sought the blessings of Sri Siddalinga Swamiji. He exuded confidence that Congress will come back to power in Karnataka as the people are fed up with the maladministration of the double-engine government.

“The people will bless Congress keeping aside caste and creed equations in the 2023 Assembly polls,” he said.

TUMAKURU: KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil clarified on Saturday that he has no qualms about visiting the Chitradurga Murugha Mutt despite investigations against mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Swamiji in an alleged Pocso case. "I have been visiting the mutt, and will continue to do so. When I visit Chitradurga tomorrow, I will pay a visit to the holy tomb of Sri Jayadeva Swamiji who contributed immensely to society,” he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among prominent leaders who had visited the mutt. “The case against the seer is in the court, and the truth will prevail,” he said, adding, “As a former home minister, I feel there are lapses in the seer’s case. In the Pocso case, the accused should have been arrested immediately.” Patil launched his campaign for the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls by visiting Siddaganga Mutt where he sought the blessings of Sri Siddalinga Swamiji. He exuded confidence that Congress will come back to power in Karnataka as the people are fed up with the maladministration of the double-engine government. “The people will bless Congress keeping aside caste and creed equations in the 2023 Assembly polls,” he said.