Home States Karnataka

Police intensify interrogation on Seer, undergoes medical test 

Pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru undergoes potency test, statements recorded

Published: 04th September 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The police on Saturday intensified the interrogation of Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls. On Saturday morning, after the seer had breakfast, the interrogation began and went on till afternoon.

He was then taken to the district hospital for a medical test, after which, the interrogation resumed at the Deputy SP’s office.

SP K Parashuram said, “With respect to accused number 1 (Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru), the medical examination was conducted (to ascertain whether he is fit to perform a sexual act). His statement has also been recorded, and interrogation is on.”

Sources said the investigation officer had prepared a questionnaire for the seer. District surgeon Dr HJ Basavarajappa told TNIE that the seer underwent potency and other tests at the district hospital. The report has been placed on a closed cover.

Samples of his hair, blood, and nails, among others, which are needed for the investigation, have been collected, which will be sent to the FSL Laboratory at Madivala, Bengaluru. A team comprising Dr Venu, Dr Ramesh, Dr Shobha and Dr Satish conducted the medical test, he said, adding that the test reports will be handed over to the investigating officer and the court in a sealed envelope.

BAIL PLEA HEARING DEFERRED
A bail application was filed by the advocates of Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru before the Second additional district judge BK Komala on Saturday.

The court said that the seer is in police custody till Monday, and posted the hearing on that day. The court also said that it will not hear the bail application till the police custody ends on September 5, and the seer would be produced before the court at 11 am on Monday.

Along with the bail plea, other applications like pooja and food requests will also be submitted before the court, said advocate Umesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru K Parashuram
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp