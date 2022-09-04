Police intensify interrogation on Seer, undergoes medical test 

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The police on Saturday intensified the interrogation of Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls. On Saturday morning, after the seer had breakfast, the interrogation began and went on till afternoon.

He was then taken to the district hospital for a medical test, after which, the interrogation resumed at the Deputy SP’s office.

SP K Parashuram said, “With respect to accused number 1 (Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru), the medical examination was conducted (to ascertain whether he is fit to perform a sexual act). His statement has also been recorded, and interrogation is on.”

Sources said the investigation officer had prepared a questionnaire for the seer. District surgeon Dr HJ Basavarajappa told TNIE that the seer underwent potency and other tests at the district hospital. The report has been placed on a closed cover.

Samples of his hair, blood, and nails, among others, which are needed for the investigation, have been collected, which will be sent to the FSL Laboratory at Madivala, Bengaluru. A team comprising Dr Venu, Dr Ramesh, Dr Shobha and Dr Satish conducted the medical test, he said, adding that the test reports will be handed over to the investigating officer and the court in a sealed envelope.

BAIL PLEA HEARING DEFERRED

A bail application was filed by the advocates of Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru before the Second additional district judge BK Komala on Saturday.

The court said that the seer is in police custody till Monday, and posted the hearing on that day. The court also said that it will not hear the bail application till the police custody ends on September 5, and the seer would be produced before the court at 11 am on Monday.

Along with the bail plea, other applications like pooja and food requests will also be submitted before the court, said advocate Umesh.

