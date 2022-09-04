Home States Karnataka

Shock for visually challenged dad looking for girl at Murugha Mutt

The girl was earlier staying at the Akkamahadevi hostel at Murugha Mutt.

Published: 04th September 2022

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: A visually challenged father, who arrived at Murugha Mutt searching for his daughter on Saturday, started crying when he failed to trace her, unaware of the fact that she had been shifted to the Morarji Desai Residential School in Gulayyanahatti. The girl was earlier staying at the Akkamahadevi hostel at Murugha Mutt.

When Muniswamy and his wife Shankariyamma learned that Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru had been booked under the Pocso Act, they rushed from Gauribidanur taluk to Chitradurga to search for their daughter.

When they couldn’t find her, Muniswamy started crying on the mutt premises, requesting the authorities to trace their daughter and hand her over. Members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) intervened and consoled Muniswamy, informing him that their daughter had been shifted.

Speaking to TNIE, District Child Protection Officer Lokesh said, “Thirty-seven children who were staying at the Akkamahadevi hostel of Murugha Mutt have been rescued and shifted to Morarji Desai Residential School at Gulayyanahatti in the district for the time being. They will be handed over to respective child welfare committees, who will admit them in district schools.” 

The parents have now requested their daughter be admitted to a school in Bengaluru. Arrangements are being made to shift her, Lokesh said.

