Social worker, Karnataka Rajyotsava awardee Dr Gururaj Hebbar no more

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Noted Doctor, Social worker and Karnataka Rajyotsava awardee Dr Gururaj Hebbar died after prolonged illness here on Saturday.

He was 77.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Gururaj Hebbar hails from Someshwara of Karkala taluk in Dakshina Kannada settled in Hassan in 60s.

He is popularly known for his no-nonsense behaviour.

Hebbar is also popular across the district for social service.

He treated poor patients free of cost and also donated funds for social causes.

He served in different capacities including founder president for Sanjeevini cooperative Hospital, Kamadenu old age Home and vice chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society of Hassan chapter.

The body was kept for public view at his residence till Sunday morning and later to Sanjeevini cooperative Hospital at KR Puram.

Family sources said that body of Hebbar will be donated to Mysuru Medical College where he studied Medical.

Noted personalities including JDS supremo HD Devegowda, district in-charge minister Gopalaiah, Hassan MLA Preetam J Gowda and Former Minister HD Revanna have condoled the sad demise of Dr Gururaj Hebbar.

