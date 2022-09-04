Home States Karnataka

Social worker, Karnataka Rajyotsava awardee Dr Gururaj Hebbar no more

He served in different capacities including founder president for Sanjeevini cooperative Hospital, Kamadenu old age Home and vice chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society of Hassan chapter. 

Published: 04th September 2022 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rajyotsava awardee Dr Gururaj Hebbar. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Noted Doctor, Social worker and Karnataka Rajyotsava awardee Dr Gururaj Hebbar died after prolonged illness here on Saturday.

He was 77. 

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. 

Gururaj Hebbar hails from Someshwara of  Karkala taluk in Dakshina Kannada settled in Hassan in 60s. 

He is popularly known for his no-nonsense behaviour. 

Hebbar is also popular across the district for social service. 

He treated poor patients free of cost and also donated funds for social causes.  

He served in different capacities including founder president for Sanjeevini cooperative Hospital, Kamadenu old age Home and vice chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society of Hassan chapter. 

The body was kept for public view at his residence till Sunday morning and later to Sanjeevini cooperative Hospital at KR Puram.  

Family sources said that  body of Hebbar will be donated to Mysuru Medical College where he studied  Medical. 

Noted personalities including JDS supremo HD Devegowda, district in-charge minister Gopalaiah, Hassan MLA Preetam J Gowda and Former Minister HD Revanna have condoled the sad demise of Dr Gururaj Hebbar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp