Tremors felt near Butnal Tanda in Vijayapura once again: KSNDMC

Published: 04th September 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: People continue to dwell in a fear of tremors as an earthquake of 3.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Vijayapura at 2.17 pm on Saturday.

The epicentre of the quake was near Butnal Tanda of Vijayapura taluk at the depth of 10 kilometres, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Tremors of low intensity were felt in the surrounding villages of Butnal Tanda in the district on Saturday.

According to the KSNDMC, “The earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred at Butnal Tanda village. A low magnitude of tremors was recorded at 2.17 pm. The seismic activity has been reported at the seismological observatory centre located at Almatti Dam.”

It may be recalled that last week, around 10 tremors struck various parts of the district and magnitudes varying between 1.9 to 3.9 were recorded. Following this, an expert team from KSNDMC visited a couple of villages.

