‘We have not stopped anybody from contesting AICC elections’: BK Hariprasad

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress leaders are busy with preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo” yatra and they expect it to be a game changer for the party.

Leader of Opposition in the Council and yatra coordinator in Karnataka BK Hariprasad said it will be the biggest mass mobilisation by the party after the freedom struggle and they will take up political, social and economic issues during the yatra. Excerpts.



There have been many high-profile exits from Congress recently. How will it impact the party?

They were already in the departure lounge and exited. They expect us to honour them through thick and thin. They should have brought the party to power and held positions. Without any accountability and without bringing the party to power, they expect us to gift them. That is not possible. Ghulam Nabi Azad had a special status in the party for almost 50 years. He was given all positions. Now he doesn’t want Congress and wants to form his own party. At whose behest is he doing all that?

What can Congress workers expect from the election for AICC president? Some BJP leaders termed it a sham.

There are no elections for BJP and its president is appointed by the Sangh. In Congress, we at least have all the processes. We have block returning officers, district returning officers and Pradesh returning officers. Everything is in process. Ultimately, we have to go by what workers say. We have not stopped anybody from contesting elections. If anybody wants to fight, they are most welcome.



What are the challenges before the party?

Constitutional bodies are misused by the ruling dispensation. The biggest challenge is to protect the Constitution and fight for the democratic system. As an organisation, we have to instil confidence in our leaders and workers.

What is the idea behind Bharat Jodo yatra?

The country is at a crossroads. People who fought for freedom, democracy and the tricolour are being threatened by using constitutional institutions and those who were not part of the freedom struggle are destroying the foundations of the freedom movement by going against the Constitution, disrespecting the tricolour and not believing in the democratic processes. The idea is to create awareness about it and take up political, social and economic issues.



Do you think the yatra will be a game changer for the party?

It is a historic padayatra. After the freedom struggle, there was no mass mobilisation of this kind in the party. Generally, we used to mobilise people for public meetings, but this will be done continuously for many days. It will enter Karnataka at Gundlupet on September 30 and cover 511 km in 21 days. Every day over 20,000 people, including party leaders and workers from different states will walk with Rahul Gandhi. On the way, he will interact with civil society members, gram panchayat members and self-help groups.



What are the major issues Congress plans to take up during the Legislature session from Sept 12?

There are many issues including serious corruption charges against the government, the collapse of law and order, recruitment scams, safety of women, failure to provide compensation to flood-affected people, landslides in Kodagu and many more.



None of the allegations against the government seems to be sticking. Why?

The contractors association which is a registered body is making serious allegations. The government should inquire into all works, including those taken up during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, we have no issues with that. The home minister should have resigned by now in the recruitment scam.

