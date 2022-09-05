Few takers for cow adoption scheme in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP government in the state, which is stressing on setting up goshalsas and safeguarding old and stray cows, is not getting many takers for its Punyakoti Dattu Yojane, a cow adoption scheme launched in July this year. Of over 33,000 cattle heads in the state that need care, only 152 have been adopted.

The state, in all, has over 1.14 crore cattle, including cows and buffaloes. To prevent them from being slaughtered, the state government passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Billl last year. Since then, the number of aged and ailing cows being sent to goshalas, being maintained by private organisations and the government, has increased.

To reduce the financial burden on such organisations and the government, and to encourage people’s participation, the Department of Animal Husbandry came up with this scheme and also launched a dedicated website. The department has managed to collate data of 21,000 of the 33,000 cattle heads that are in goshalas.

On the website, one can choose to donate to a goshala or adopt or feed a cow. One can donate as little as Rs 10 to a goshala, while the adoption of a cow comes at Rs 11,000 per year and feeding of a cow at Rs 70 per day. Animal Husbandry Department sources alleged that the minister concerned, Prabhu Chavan, is not paying enough attention to the scheme, as he wanted it to be managed through a private trust.

Bommai had insisted on online model

Sources added that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai insisted on the online model to take care of the cows, they added. They said the minister has not even appealed or written to his own party MLAs urging them to adopt cows.

“If he was interested, he could have held press conferences at various districts, like it is done for other programmes,” they alleged. The minister, however, was not available for comments. There was some initiative on Friday as the department appointed actor Sudeep as the brand ambassador for the scheme.

Department Secretary Salman Fahim said this scheme was launched just a month ago. It was expected to be a big event to mark the Bommai government’s completion of one year. “This scheme has the potential to get more donors and we are confident of getting them. We are hiring a marketing agency to approach corporates to adopt cows. We will also appeal to companies in the banking, IT-BT and others sectors,” she said.

