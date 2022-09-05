Harassed by BJP leader, Karnataka youth ends life

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Macche area of Belagavi early on Saturday. Meanwhile, a death note of the deceased, which has since gone viral, hints at an alleged conspiracy leading to his suicide, claiming that a BJP leader and police personnel were harassing him for money.

The deceased is identified as Savio Pillai, a staffer at a helmet-making company in Udyambag. According to sources, Pillai had a relationship with a widow and was living with her for the past few months. However, a dispute arose between them over the issue of marriage, which reached the Camp police station. It is learnt that since then, BJP leader Prithvi Singh, known to be a close associate of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, was harassing Pillai for money. Singh is known to mediate in domestic disputes in this area.

In the death note, it is mentioned that Singh and the PSI from Camp police station had received Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from him to settle the dispute. However, they kept demanding more money. Fed-up, Pillai decided to end his life. Meanwhile, Rural ACP Girish said the police are yet to get hold of the viral death note. The police are also searching for Singh.

