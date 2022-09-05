Investigators take pontiff to Murugha mutt for inspection 

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The Chitradurga police have intensified their investigation into the POCSO case involving the pontiff of Murugha Mutt, Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is currently in police custody.

The police escorted the seer from the office of the DySP to the Murugha Mutt premises at 11.45 am, in a bid to inspect the place of the alleged crime. Investigating Officer Anil Kumar was present with the pontiff and the team inspected several places, including the mutt building and Akkamahadevi hostel. Several pieces of incriminating evidence have been collected by the officers for investigation.

Meanwhile, the police prevented entry of the public, as well as the media, into the mutt and also to the neighbouring Murugha Vana. The inspection was conducted till 2.30 pm, after which the officers and the pontiff returned to the DySP’s office. A doctor from the district hospital accompanied the pontiff throughout the interrogation at the DySP’s office to monitor his health.

“A thorough investigation of the place of the alleged crime was conducted at Murugha Mutt, in the presence of pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. Several pieces of evidence were seized from the spot,” SP K Parashuram said.

Further, he added, “The interrogation of the pontiff continued till late in the evening, however, we are yet to gather more information.”

Search on for 3 others

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the other three accused Paramashivaiah, junior pontiff Basavaditya Swami and advocate Gangadhar, who have been missing, and are named in the FIR.

The police have served notices to the relatives of the accused to ensure that they are presented before the court. Meanwhile, they have submitted anticipatory bail applications, which will be heard in the second additional district judge court. The application of Paramashivaiah is coming up before the court on Monday, whereas, the bail pleas of Basavaditya Swami and Gangadharaiah will be heard on September 7.

Vishwanath demands action against D’gere SP

Mysuru: BJP MLC A H Vishwanath has urged the government to suspend or transfer the SP of Davanagere, for alleged procedural lapses and delay in investigating the POCSO case, involving the Murugha Mutt pontiff. He stated that it gave scope for destruction of evidence. He added that the Home Department should also be held responsible for allegedly destroying evidence, and failing to immediately start an investigation. He alleged that the SP did not bother to swing into action even though the cases are booked under very stringent sections.

