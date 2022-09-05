Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP brass discuss polls, schemes

State President Nalin Kateel said they discussed plans for the assembly elections, which are about eight months away, besides the official tours of top party leaders.

Published: 05th September 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalinkumar Kateel, and other leaders at a meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior BJP state leaders met here on Sunday to discuss elections, voter outreach and Central and State welfare schemes. With 65-80 per cent of the electorate in each assembly constituency benefiting from various Central and State schemes, the party discussed how best they could connect with the beneficiaries, and also drew up an action plan. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa, State President Nalin Kateel, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, General Secretary C T Ravi and other senior leaders participated in the party meeting on Sunday, where these issues were discussed.

Kateel said they discussed plans for the assembly elections, which are about eight months away, besides the official tours of top party leaders. A ‘Seva’ fortnight was organised from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri. 

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said that on September 17, the BJP Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation camps and health camps across the country. In view of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has directed district authorities to build 75 lakes in each district. “’Amrit Sarovar’ has been constructed in some districts. BJP workers will take part in cleanliness drive of rivers, lakes and wells, and also plant saplings,” he said. 

“It is the PM’s resolve that India should be TB-free by 2025. For this, every worker, public representative and office-bearer will provide treatment and support to patients through a network of health centres. Plans have also been chalked out under the leadership of Chief Minister Bommai and state president to organise Jan Samvad and Janotsava programmes,’’ Ravi said. He also said that the BJP would investigate all scams of the Congress regime.

