Karnataka CM Bommai says will discuss loss of Rs 225 crore to IT cos due to rain

"We'll also discuss compensation & other related damages that have been caused due to rain," Bommai told. It comes after the IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the outer ring road issue.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.

He said that he will call and discuss the damages and compensation borne by them due to rain and waterlogging in the state capital.

"We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We'll also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain," Bommai told ANI. It comes after the IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the outer ring road issue.

Earlier on Monday, Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city.

ALSO READ | Overnight rains leave India's IT capital Bengaluru struggling

Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala. One of the locals said that waterlogging had taken place due to heavy rainfall, making driving very difficult.

"Too much rain has taken place. We woke up in the morning and saw that waterlogging had started. Water on the road had come up to the level of the divider. After that, we started pumping water out of the road and basement. My whole basement has got submerged under water," a local resident told ANI.

Another local said that this situation happens yearly and they have to pump out water due to a poor drainage system.

"This happens every year, waterlogging takes place after the rain and we have to pump out water. There is no permanent solution. When the road was being made, the drainage system wasn't prepared well. It leads to many difficulties for the public, many women have actually slipped and fallen into the water," another local said.

Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. 

