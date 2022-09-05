Karnataka's Dharwad to get NDA-like training academy for police officers

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A training institute like National Defence Academy (NDA) will come up in Dharwad to train the policemen to enhance their skills to solve the cases scientifically, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

After inaugurating Kasabapet and South Traffic police stations and laying the foundation stones for Gokul Road, Vidyanagar and Hubballi Rural police stations in Hubballi on Sunday, CM Bommai said, NDA located at Khadakwasla near Pune is one of the premier institutes in the country to train the people for defence. On that line, an academy needs to be set up in the state to train the police.

“Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) troop premises near Dharwad has enough land to start an NDA-like institute in the state. Around 50 acres of land of KSRP will be utilised to set up the academy. Middle-level ranked policemen will be trained in the institute,” he said.

To bring improvement in solving and preventing digital and cyber crimes, facilities will be provided to the police stations. As Hubballi city is growing, there is a need for a traffic command centre, and the fund issue to set up the centre will be solved," said Bommai and also directed Praveen Sood, DG and IGP to bring the details of the issue.

"In the last year, the government has given approval for the construction of 117 police stations in the state of which some of which have been inaugurated and the remaining are under construction. In the history of the state, no government has nodded to release funds to construct new police stations in such large numbers," Bommai said.

Speaking on improving facilities for the policemen, Bommai said the government is aiming to construct 11,000 houses for police by 2025. This year 2,000 houses will be constructed and also health schemes have been introduced for the family members of the police.

The government is aiming to construct 8,101 schools in the next five years. To improve health facilities in the villages, the government has started 81 new Primary Health Centres and released Rs 7 crore for each centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that solving the crime cases backed by scientific evidence is more important. "Science and technology utilisation in solving cases is much needed. Besides improving facilities at the police stations, the state government has also released about Rs 1,000 crore for providing housing facilities for the police. Building new police stations and providing infrastructure to the police is a welcome move," he said.

CM Basavaraj Bommai takes part in the police station's inaugural function in Hubballi on Sunday.(Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

Home minister Araga Jnanendra said the government will recruit 20 per cent of women in the police force. The state police successfully handled various issues such as hijab, Hubballi violence and other issues.

“The foundation stone for the newly inaugurated police stations was laid eight months ago. Within eight months, construction of both police stations has been completed,” he said.

District minister Halappa Achar, textile minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, former CM Jagadish Shettar, MLC Basavaraj Horatti and others were present.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, which will come before the apex court, has been discussed with the Advocate General and necessary instructions have been given. Experienced and senior legal experts team will be appointed.

Speaking to the media at Hubballi Airport on Sunday, CM said the Supreme Court will hear the case on November 23, and the experts' legal team, which will be appointed, will argue in the apex court on behalf of Karnataka.

“There will not be any injustice to the students, he will discuss the Karnataka CET 2022 marks for admission for the professional courses and the High Court order in this regard with higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan,” he said.

Bommai pointed out that he has not seen the order of the High Court, the advocate general has been instructed to study the court order and submit a detailed report. A decision on filing an appeal will be taken after consultation with legal experts.

He also said the Raghavendra Auradkar Committee report has been implemented. The Committee reported on the upward revision of the pay scale of policemen which is now accepted by the government and implemented. Police personnel must improve their skills, computer education has been made compulsory and it was mandatory for the staff of all the departments.

When asked about Arvind Limbavali's comment on a woman, Bommai said he is not aware of the issue, but he will speak to Limbavali on issue.

HUBBALLI: A training institute like National Defence Academy (NDA) will come up in Dharwad to train the policemen to enhance their skills to solve the cases scientifically, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. After inaugurating Kasabapet and South Traffic police stations and laying the foundation stones for Gokul Road, Vidyanagar and Hubballi Rural police stations in Hubballi on Sunday, CM Bommai said, NDA located at Khadakwasla near Pune is one of the premier institutes in the country to train the people for defence. On that line, an academy needs to be set up in the state to train the police. “Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) troop premises near Dharwad has enough land to start an NDA-like institute in the state. Around 50 acres of land of KSRP will be utilised to set up the academy. Middle-level ranked policemen will be trained in the institute,” he said. To bring improvement in solving and preventing digital and cyber crimes, facilities will be provided to the police stations. As Hubballi city is growing, there is a need for a traffic command centre, and the fund issue to set up the centre will be solved," said Bommai and also directed Praveen Sood, DG and IGP to bring the details of the issue. "In the last year, the government has given approval for the construction of 117 police stations in the state of which some of which have been inaugurated and the remaining are under construction. In the history of the state, no government has nodded to release funds to construct new police stations in such large numbers," Bommai said. Speaking on improving facilities for the policemen, Bommai said the government is aiming to construct 11,000 houses for police by 2025. This year 2,000 houses will be constructed and also health schemes have been introduced for the family members of the police. The government is aiming to construct 8,101 schools in the next five years. To improve health facilities in the villages, the government has started 81 new Primary Health Centres and released Rs 7 crore for each centre. Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that solving the crime cases backed by scientific evidence is more important. "Science and technology utilisation in solving cases is much needed. Besides improving facilities at the police stations, the state government has also released about Rs 1,000 crore for providing housing facilities for the police. Building new police stations and providing infrastructure to the police is a welcome move," he said. CM Basavaraj Bommai takes part in the police station's inaugural function in Hubballi on Sunday.(Photo | D Hemanth, EPS) Home minister Araga Jnanendra said the government will recruit 20 per cent of women in the police force. The state police successfully handled various issues such as hijab, Hubballi violence and other issues. “The foundation stone for the newly inaugurated police stations was laid eight months ago. Within eight months, construction of both police stations has been completed,” he said. District minister Halappa Achar, textile minister Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, former CM Jagadish Shettar, MLC Basavaraj Horatti and others were present. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, which will come before the apex court, has been discussed with the Advocate General and necessary instructions have been given. Experienced and senior legal experts team will be appointed. Speaking to the media at Hubballi Airport on Sunday, CM said the Supreme Court will hear the case on November 23, and the experts' legal team, which will be appointed, will argue in the apex court on behalf of Karnataka. “There will not be any injustice to the students, he will discuss the Karnataka CET 2022 marks for admission for the professional courses and the High Court order in this regard with higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan,” he said. Bommai pointed out that he has not seen the order of the High Court, the advocate general has been instructed to study the court order and submit a detailed report. A decision on filing an appeal will be taken after consultation with legal experts. He also said the Raghavendra Auradkar Committee report has been implemented. The Committee reported on the upward revision of the pay scale of policemen which is now accepted by the government and implemented. Police personnel must improve their skills, computer education has been made compulsory and it was mandatory for the staff of all the departments. When asked about Arvind Limbavali's comment on a woman, Bommai said he is not aware of the issue, but he will speak to Limbavali on issue.