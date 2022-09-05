Home States Karnataka

Members of Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association drag Kalakshetra to HC

Association wanted to felicitate women achievers and young stars and had booked the Ravindra Kalakshetra auditorium on June 7 but the Kalakshetra administration recently cancelled the booking.

Published: 05th September 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Over 3,000 walkers, who are regulars at Cubbon Park, and members of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association wanted to felicitate women achievers and young stars and had booked the Ravindra Kalakshetra auditorium on June 7 for the event to be held on October 9 by paying Rs 24,373.

But the Ravindra Kalakshetra administration recently cancelled the booking without giving any reason. When the association members approached the administration officials, they were told that the directions came from the chief minister’s office.

They were informed that the government wants to hold an event on the same day as it is considered auspicious where a Union minister too is participating. Kalakshetra officials advised the association members to shift their function to October 23. But the members told TNIE that they already have completed the preparations.

Members move HC to avoid change of plan

The association members have also invited some people from abroad. Last year, representatives from 21 countries took part in the event. Those coming from abroad have to book tickets in advance and any change in schedule will jeopardise their plans, they said.

Not the ones to give up, the members have now approached the Karnataka High Court so that their programme goes on without any change. The advocate for the Association, Vijaya Kumar, has requested the high court to restrain Kalakshetra authorities from interfering with the booking dates.

Association president Umesh Kumar told The New Indian Express, “We approached the administration, the police, other authorities and even the chief minister’s office, but got no help. That is the reason we have approached the high court.”

ADMIN SHOULD NOT INTERFERE
ADMIN SHOULD NOT INTERFERE

