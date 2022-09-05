Home States Karnataka

Thrown out of Manipal pub, Bengaluru techie goes on rampage

An employee of an IT company in Bengaluru and four others were arrested by Manipal police for road rage, and damaging two vehicles on Saturday night.

Published: 05th September 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

The youth drove his car in reverse, hitting two other cars parks outside the pub, and fled the scene.

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  An employee of an IT company in Bengaluru and four others were arrested by Manipal police for road rage, and damaging two vehicles on Saturday night. Suhas, along with four other colleagues, was in Manipal to attend a wedding, when they decided to hit the pub. 

After some time, they started demanding that the DJ play their favourite songs, and the bouncers intervened. The group of five was thrown out of the pub. The outcome infuriated Suhas, who was drunk. He started his car, but within moments, he drove it in reverse, hitting two other cars parked outside the pub, and fled the scene. The damaged cars belong to Savithru Shetty and Roshan. The locals recorded the video, which has gone viral on social media. 

Suhas and the other techies- Bharath, Naveen Kalyan, Nirmala and Kavana-from Shivamogga are in their 20s. Suhas has been booked under IPC sections 279 and 337, and the car was seized. Police have subjected them to medical tests since the group was allegedly under the influence of drugs. 

The results are expected on Monday. An eyewitness told TNIE that people at the spot had to scamper for safety, while a staff of the pub Vikranth suffered leg injuries as Suhas’ car ran over his leg.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipal Pub car crash
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp