Thrown out of Manipal pub, Bengaluru techie goes on rampage

By Express News Service

UDUPI: An employee of an IT company in Bengaluru and four others were arrested by Manipal police for road rage, and damaging two vehicles on Saturday night. Suhas, along with four other colleagues, was in Manipal to attend a wedding, when they decided to hit the pub.

After some time, they started demanding that the DJ play their favourite songs, and the bouncers intervened. The group of five was thrown out of the pub. The outcome infuriated Suhas, who was drunk. He started his car, but within moments, he drove it in reverse, hitting two other cars parked outside the pub, and fled the scene. The damaged cars belong to Savithru Shetty and Roshan. The locals recorded the video, which has gone viral on social media.

IT company emplyes- Suhas from Bngaluru who was drunk showed unruly behaviour to rage on road damaging two cars in #Manipal on Saturday late night. He had come to a pub and was sent out by bouncers for rude behaviour. So he resorted to this kind of rage on road@XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/n4utrCJsSW — Prakash Samaga (@prakash_TNIE) September 4, 2022

Suhas and the other techies- Bharath, Naveen Kalyan, Nirmala and Kavana-from Shivamogga are in their 20s. Suhas has been booked under IPC sections 279 and 337, and the car was seized. Police have subjected them to medical tests since the group was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

The results are expected on Monday. An eyewitness told TNIE that people at the spot had to scamper for safety, while a staff of the pub Vikranth suffered leg injuries as Suhas’ car ran over his leg.

ALSO WATCH |

UDUPI: An employee of an IT company in Bengaluru and four others were arrested by Manipal police for road rage, and damaging two vehicles on Saturday night. Suhas, along with four other colleagues, was in Manipal to attend a wedding, when they decided to hit the pub. After some time, they started demanding that the DJ play their favourite songs, and the bouncers intervened. The group of five was thrown out of the pub. The outcome infuriated Suhas, who was drunk. He started his car, but within moments, he drove it in reverse, hitting two other cars parked outside the pub, and fled the scene. The damaged cars belong to Savithru Shetty and Roshan. The locals recorded the video, which has gone viral on social media. IT company emplyes- Suhas from Bngaluru who was drunk showed unruly behaviour to rage on road damaging two cars in #Manipal on Saturday late night. He had come to a pub and was sent out by bouncers for rude behaviour. So he resorted to this kind of rage on road@XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/n4utrCJsSW — Prakash Samaga (@prakash_TNIE) September 4, 2022 Suhas and the other techies- Bharath, Naveen Kalyan, Nirmala and Kavana-from Shivamogga are in their 20s. Suhas has been booked under IPC sections 279 and 337, and the car was seized. Police have subjected them to medical tests since the group was allegedly under the influence of drugs. The results are expected on Monday. An eyewitness told TNIE that people at the spot had to scamper for safety, while a staff of the pub Vikranth suffered leg injuries as Suhas’ car ran over his leg. ALSO WATCH |