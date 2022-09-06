Elephant calf a new plaything for tribal kids

Home States Karnataka

They say a wild animal becoming friends with human beings and seeking care and attention is not a usual sight either. 

The calf was found playing and being fed by children and adults | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of increasing man-animal conflicts in recent times, here’s a heartwarming story of a six-month-old male elephant calf befriending tribal schoolchildren and teachers at Puranipodu village in Chamarajanagar near BR Hills.

According to forest department officials, the calf might have got separated from its mother and strayed into human habitation. They say a wild animal becoming friends with human beings and seeking care and attention is not a usual sight either. 

“We got to know of the incident on Sunday. The calf was found wandering in the school area in Yelandur taluk in the village, which is a tribal enclosure. It was found playing and being fed by children and adults,” said in-charge Deputy Conservator of Forests, B R Hills, Santhosh Kumar.

The calf was being fed bananas and other food items. “Although elephant calves are very joyful and delightful, such close proximity is rare,” said a forest official from Chamarajanagar. The calf has been taken by foresters who are trying to reunite it with its mother. 

CM calls off meeting
The much-awai­ted meeting of the State Wil­­­­d­­l­ife Board on Sept­­­­­e­­mber 5 after a gap of 1.5 years was called off by the CM. Issues like declaring Hess­­arghatta as grassland, reassessment of MM Hills, among others were on the agenda.

