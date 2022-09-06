Former Congressman Brijesh Kalappa joins AAP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Congress spokesman and Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa, who quit Congress a couple of months ago, has formally joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of state president Prithvi Reddy and state in-charge Dilip Pandey.

Brijesh alleged that nepotism dogs Congress. “I was in Congress for around 25 years and realised that to be an MLA in that party, you have to be someone’s son or daughter or family member or you need money. I aspired to contest in 2018, but did not manage to get a ticket even in 2023.”

Brijesh, who has served as legal advisor to the chief minister, additional advocate general in Haryana and advocate in the river dispute legal teams of Karnataka, said, “Talent counts for nothing in Congress. Even if I worked in that party for 50 years, I would remain a mere worker.”

Brijesh said he joined AAP as it suited his profile, even though there was an offer from the ruling BJP. Brijesh, who met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said, “Kejriwal has insight into the voter’s minds and like Mahatma Gandhi can pick up the right issues.’’

